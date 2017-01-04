Ad Blocker Detected

The Ground Looks Like It's Moving But It's Really Just Millions Of Baby Crabs

JANUARY 4, 2017  
Matthew Derrick
On Christmas Island, you’d probably expect to find a slew of Santa’s little helpers enjoying a relaxing vacation. And while it's true that this small island located in the middle of the Indian Ocean is overrun by the rushing of small feet, those feet don’t belong to a horde of elves. They belong to tiny red crabs.

It is estimated that at one point Christmas Island was inhabited by over 43 million red crabs.

The crabs spend most of the year in the island's jungles, but sometime between late October and early November, the little critters migrate to the shore.

They do this so that they can lay their eggs in the ocean and keep their species thriving.

This great migration takes almost an entire week, with the males usually arriving at the shore before the females.

About a month after the crabs mate, teeny-tiny babies storm the beach and head inland.

In the video below, watch thousands of baby crabs make their way home after their time at sea.

They really do make the ground look like it's moving!

