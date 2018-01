Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

There are some families we're born into and some we create ourselves.

When Stephen Dabney entered his stepdaughter Makayla's life, she was just five years old and her biological father was out of the picture. For Christmas this year, Makayla decided to surprise Stephen with a gift he will never forget.

She wrote, "When you met my mom... you took me in as your own child. Obviously there have been rough patches," but she added, "I love you more than anything."

As he opens the adoption papers, she says, "I'll have your last name until someone takes mine." No, YOU'RE crying.

Congratulations to this dad and daughter who show what it truly means to love each other.