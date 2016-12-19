12 Of The Most Popular Christmas Toys From Over The Years

What was the must-have Christmas toy when you were a kid? From Cabbage Patch Kids to Tickle Me Elmo, nothing will make you feel older than realizing that your favorite toy peaked in popularity decades ago.

I can still remember how badly I wanted a Cabbage Patch doll as a kid. As it turns out, I wasn't alone! In the 1980s, Cabbage Patch Kids were flying off of store shelves, but they weren't the first toy to become extremely popular at Christmastime.

Below are 12 of the most sought-after Christmas toys from the past. If you're anything like me, this list will make you nostalgic for a time when kids still played with actual toys instead of technology.

1. 1900s - Crayloa Crayons

Believe it or not, Crayloa crayons were invented in 1885. However, it was in the early 1900s that they started appearing on every kid's Christmas wish list. Today, their line of products has grown to include markers, paints, colored pencils, and, my personal favorite, Silly Putty.

2. 1910s - Teddy Bear

Kids today most likely wouldn't appreciate a teddy bear, but they were all the rage in the 1910s. The cuddly toys were named after President Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt, who actually hated his nickname. After a much-publicized incident in which Roosevelt refused to shoot a black bear, a man named Morris Michtom began selling the plush item with the tagline "Teddy's bear."

3. 1920s - Yo-Yo

Yo-yos were around in ancient Greece, but they shot to popularity in the 1920s after the Yo-yo Manufacturing Company opened in California. There, yo-yos were mass-produced with a simplified style. It wasn't long before every kid in America was hoping to find one in their Christmas stocking.

4. 1930s - Red Ryder BB Gun

"You'll shoot your eye out!" Who could ever forget Ralphie's determination to get a Red Ryder BB gun in "A Christmas Story"? Today, we'd think twice about giving our kids a loaded weapon, but the 1930s were a very different time.

5. 1940s - Slinky

When Slinkys first hit the shelves at Gimbels Department Store in 1945, they sold out in a record-breaking 90 minutes. Their design has stayed the same for decades, but they now cost you about five times as much.

6. 1950s - Barbie

Barbie was the first doll to have a woman's physique, which attracted the eyes of schoolgirls everywhere. Desperate to be grown-up themselves, the girls used Barbies and their accessories to act out their future lives. Although her idealized body type and affluent lifestyle has been the subject of much controversy, she and her friends, Ken and Skipper, are still found under millions of Christmas trees every year.

7. 1960s - LEGOs

LEGOs haven't changed much in the last 67 years, but that's exactly what's so great about them. Just about anything can be constructed from the interlocking bricks, giving kids endless hours of fun and creativity. In 2015, LEGO overtook Ferrari as the world's most powerful brand, but was soon bumped to the number two slot by Disney.

8. 1970s - Star Wars Action Figures

After the first Star Wars film hit the big screen in 1977, kids everywhere wanted a Luke, Leia, and Han Solo action figure to call their own. From 1978 to 1985, 300 million figures were sold, but they aren't as easy to obtain today. On eBay, sets sell for as much as $7,500.

9. 1980s - Cabbage Patch Kids

If you never had a Cabbage Patch Kid, you must not be an '80s baby! Each one came with its very own birth certificate, lending an air of reality to the doll. Today, Cabbage Patch Kids are beginning to come back into fashion, so don't be surprised if they pop up on your kid's wish list.

10. 1990s - Tickle Me Elmo

Was anyone else creeped out by this thing?! The Tickle Me Elmo craze has died out, but in the 1990s, parents were literally brawling in store aisles to make sure their kid had one on Christmas morning. Suddenly, the movie "Jingle All The Way" makes a lot more sense.

11. 2000s - Xbox 360

And this is when actual toys died. Game consoles have been around for a long while, but the Xbox 360 was the first to allow users to play games online and live-stream music, TV shows, and movies. It was a must-have for kids, teens, and adults, and many continue to get use out of theirs to this day.

12. 2010s - iPad

Today, you'd be hard-pressed to find a gift that kids want more than their very own iPad. Games, movies, YouTube, music -- the iPad has it all. Personally, I judge parents who buy these for their toddlers, but to each their own! My kids will be sticking to actual toys, books, and puzzles for a very long time.

