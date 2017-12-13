Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Holiday Makeup Trend Is One You'll Want To Rock At Christmas (Or Not)

DECEMBER 13, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
CULTURE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

We all have that one friend who is festive AF.

If I'm being totally honest, in my group of friends that person is me. I'm totally decked out with my Christmas leggings and my Santa hat basically immediately after Halloween is over. Now, I'm no makeup guru, but there are people out there who take Christmas looks to a whole new level.

The new trend this year? Christmas tree eyebrows. Whether this makes you want to sing "Joy to the World" or skip festivities completely, well, that's up to you.

All in all, it's pretty easy to pull off if you know what you're doing. Simply separate the tops and bottoms of the brows to make branches.

Use concealer as normal to shape the brow correctly, then add your "ornament" embellishments.

Here's the video from creator @taytay_xx showing you how to get it just right.

The whole thing makes me super uncomfortable, but you do you, ladies! At the very least, you'll be the talk of the party.

You can even add some green to make it super realistic.

We all have eyebrows, so people of all genders can participate in the Christmas tree eyebrow trend, and if you've got a beard there are even more options for making your face stand out.

To each their own, and have a merry holiday, no matter how you choose to style yourself this year!

(via BoredPanda)

I could see this being really fun to try out at home with some kiddos who are interested in makeup. What do you think? Cute or creepy? Let us know in the comments!

Trending Now

He Didn't Just Stack A Bunch Of Rafts To Move Them. Watch What He Does In The Water.

Trending Now

Trampoline Parks Are Fun, But Here's Why You Should Check With Your Doctor First

This Poor Baby Could've Suffocated After Her Mom Tried To Send Her Through The Mail

Your Risk For Certain Diseases Could Have A Lot To Do With When You Were Born

Load another article