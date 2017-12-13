This Holiday Makeup Trend Is One You'll Want To Rock At Christmas (Or Not)

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

We all have that one friend who is festive AF.

If I'm being totally honest, in my group of friends that person is me. I'm totally decked out with my Christmas leggings and my Santa hat basically immediately after Halloween is over. Now, I'm no makeup guru, but there are people out there who take Christmas looks to a whole new level.

The new trend this year? Christmas tree eyebrows. Whether this makes you want to sing "Joy to the World" or skip festivities completely, well, that's up to you.

All in all, it's pretty easy to pull off if you know what you're doing. Simply separate the tops and bottoms of the brows to make branches.

Use concealer as normal to shape the brow correctly, then add your "ornament" embellishments.

Here's the video from creator @taytay_xx showing you how to get it just right.

The whole thing makes me super uncomfortable, but you do you, ladies! At the very least, you'll be the talk of the party.

You can even add some green to make it super realistic.

We all have eyebrows, so people of all genders can participate in the Christmas tree eyebrow trend, and if you've got a beard there are even more options for making your face stand out.

To each their own, and have a merry holiday, no matter how you choose to style yourself this year!

(via BoredPanda)

I could see this being really fun to try out at home with some kiddos who are interested in makeup. What do you think? Cute or creepy? Let us know in the comments!