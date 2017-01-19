First He Found An Old, Abandoned Church -- Then He Found A Miracle

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

For most, being diagnosed with stage four cancer is a death sentence.

When Greg Thomas was 57 years old, he and his family were told to start planning his funeral. After that, he only felt solace when he took his dog out for a walk in the Minnesota countryside he calls home. One day, they came across a 150-year-old church that had been abandoned for more than 70 years.

Greg spent a lot of time on its front steps praying and crying. The building was in disrepair, and despite everything he was going through, he decided that he wanted to fix it up.

Greg spent years stripping away the old paint and sprucing up the church. He even ventured inside to tend to the interior. What happened next, though, will completely surprise you.

Unfortunately, Greg's cancer is no longer in remission, but he remains hopeful. Be sure to share his incredible story of perseverance and dedication with your loved ones!