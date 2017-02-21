Ad Blocker Detected

The CIA Used A Psychic To 'Explore' Mars -- What They Saw Was Pretty Bizarre

FEBRUARY 21, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
In 1984, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) conducted an experiment in which they attempted to have a "remote viewing session" of Mars using someone who claimed to be psychic.

They essentially wanted to find out whether the psychic, after being given just a set of coordinates, could explore the planet in their mind. The person was presented with a sealed envelope containing some information, but it wasn't opened until after the session was over. They were asked to describe what they saw while thinking about the coordinates.

A transcript of the interview was made available via the CIA Electronic Reading Room after the agency released thousands of documents online, and it's definitely more than a little unsettling. But don't take our word for it -- you can check it out for yourself below.

At the beginning of the session, the monitor instructed the subject to focus on 40.89 degrees north and 9.55 degrees west.

Central Intelligence Agency

The subject claimed to see the form of a pyramid before the monitor asked them to focus on the time indicated inside the envelope. "I'm tracking severe, severe clouds, more like dust storm, ah..it's geologic problem. Seems to be like a ah...Just a minute, I've got to iron this out. It's really weird."

Wikipedia

When asked to describe the time before the geological issue, the subject said, "Um, total difference, it's ah...before there's no ah...ah I don't know,....oh hell, it's like mountains of dirt..appear and then disappear when you go before. See ah....large flat surfaces, very ah...smooth....angles, walls, they're really large though, I mean they're megalithic, ah..."

Wikipedia

The monitor then asked the subject to look around in an active period of time.

Central Intelligence Agency

In the next part of the session, the monitor gave the subject several different sets of coordinates and asked them to mentally move to the new areas. The person claimed to see intersecting roads, monuments, reflective objects, and perhaps pyramid-shaped housing units.

Wikipedia

Then the monitor told the subject to move around and explore whatever caught their interest.

Central Intelligence Agency

Central Intelligence Agency

Central Intelligence Agency

As the interview neared its end, the monitor told the subject to ask one of the people if there was a way to help him.

Central Intelligence Agency

Crazy, right? If you'd like to read the entire transcript, click here. Be sure to share this story with others if it freaked you out.

