Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Adorable, Eye-Less Dog Named Cinderella Gets Her Happily-Ever-After

NOVEMBER 21, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Internet ads on websites such as Craigslist can seem a bit sketchy at times, but every now and then, they can lead to a match made in Heaven.

Jessica Aliff, a teacher from Connecticut, saw an advertisement for an 11-year-old pug named Cinderella that was in need of a new home. Cinderella was diabetic and had lost the sight in both of her eyes. Unable to care for the pup, Cinderella's former owner set out to find the dog a new home. Without a second thought, Aliff decided to give Cinderella a much-deserved second chance at life.

Not long after adopting Cinderella, Aliff began to notice just how much agony the dog's bulging eyes were causing her.

Not long after adopting Cinderella, Aliff began to notice just how much agony the dog's bulging eyes were causing her.

Facebook / Cinderella the Blind Pug

After thinking long and hard, Aliff made the decision to have both of Cinderella's eyes removed -- a decision that ultimately improved the pooch's life for the better.

After thinking long and hard, Aliff made the decision to have both of Cinderella's eyes removed -- a decision that ultimately improved the pooch's life for the better.

Facebook / Cinderella the Blind Pug

Aliff quickly adopted a system for helping guide Cinderella through her daily life.

Aliff quickly adopted a system for helping guide Cinderella through her daily life.

Facebook / Cinderella the Blind Pug

The pair use sound and a series of baby gates to help the dog maneuver about the house and do everyday tasks such as eating and going to the bathroom.

Aliff also carries Cinderella around in a baby sling to help ensure her safety.

Aliff also carries Cinderella around in a baby sling to help ensure her safety.

Facebook / Cinderella the Blind Pug

Cinderella understands a series of commands such as "up" and "down" to help with stairs.

Aliff also uses the command "careful" to notify Cinderella that's she's too close to something.

Aliff also uses the command "careful" to notify Cinderella that's she's too close to something.

Facebook / Cinderella the Blind Pug

Cinderella didn't just gain a mother in Aliff, but also brothers and sisters after joining the woman's three other pugs. The dedicated dog mom's boyfriend also has three pugs of his own. Look at those cute faces!

Cinderella didn't just gain a mother in Aliff, but also brothers and sisters after joining the woman's three other pugs. The dedicated dog mom's boyfriend also has three pugs of his own. Look at those cute faces!

Facebook / Cinderella the Blind Pug

According to her adoptive mama, Cinderella has a feisty personality and is full of life, despite the loss of her eyes.

According to her adoptive mama, Cinderella has a feisty personality and is full of life, despite the loss of her eyes.

Facebook / Cinderella the Blind Pug

And like any other doggo, she just can't get enough lovin'.

(via Daily Mail)

After a rough go, it looks like Cinderella has finally found her fairytale ending. Kudos to Aliff for stepping up and giving her a forever home!

Trending Now

They Were Exercising Their Right To Protest When A Motorcyclist Did Something Awful

Trending Now

Love Chocolate Ice Cream? Here's A Fun Picture That'll Ruin It For You.

Male Musicians Are Taking The Necessary Steps To Put A Stop To Concert Groping

He Got A Card For His Birthday. What Was Written Inside Brought Him To Tears.

What This Guy Found Inside A Vending Machine Definitely Isn't Your Typical Snack

What Happened To This Little Boy Will Make You Reconsider Going To Trampoline Parks

These Elephants Went To Some Desperate Measures To Escape Angry Villagers

Your Risk For Certain Diseases Could Have A Lot To Do With When You Were Born

Load another article