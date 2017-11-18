Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

These Countries Are All Making Moves To Ban This Cruel Practice

NOVEMBER 18, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

For years, activists have fought all over the world to end animal exploitation, particularly when it comes to circuses. The amazing news is that it's actually working.

Back in May, a year after retiring its elephants, the famous Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus closed for good after operating for 146 years. What's even better is that in the last few weeks, Italy, Ireland, and India all signed legislation banning the use of exotic animals in circus performances.

In India, the Central Zoo Authority of the ministry of environment, forests, and climate change banned the training, exhibition and use of elephants for performance by deregistering several circuses under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. After spending a year monitoring the conditions at these circuses, officials reported witnessing extreme cruelty to animals, bringing them to this decision.

In India, the Central Zoo Authority of the ministry of environment, forests, and climate change banned the <a href="http://indiatoday.intoday.in/story/wild-animals-performance-in-circus-ban-india-central-zoo-authority/1/1076376.html" target="_blank">training, exhibition and use of elephants</a> for performance by deregistering several circuses under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. After spending a year monitoring the conditions at these circuses, officials reported witnessing extreme cruelty to animals, bringing them to this decision.

Flickr / Nazim Uddin

The country had already banned bears, monkeys, tigers, panthers, and lions from being used as performing animals in 1998.

The country had already banned bears, monkeys, tigers, panthers, and lions from being used as performing animals in 1998.

Wikimedia Commons

On November 8, Italy, which has one of the biggest circus industries in the world, passed a national law prohibiting wild and domestic animals in circuses. “Travelling from place to place, week after week, using temporary collapsible cages and pens, circuses simply cannot provide for the needs of the animals," said Jan Creamer, president of Animal Defenders International.

On November 8, Italy, which has one of the biggest circus industries in the world, passed a national law <a href="http://www.onegreenplanet.org/news/italy-bans-animal-circus-acts/" target="_blank">prohibiting wild and domestic animals</a> in circuses. &ldquo;Travelling from place to place, week after week, using temporary collapsible cages and pens, circuses simply cannot provide for the needs of the animals," <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/newswire/2017/11/08/italy-bans-all-animal-circus-acts" target="_blank">said</a> Jan Creamer, president of Animal Defenders International.

Wikimedia Commons

In Ireland last week, Minister of Agriculture Michael Creed signed regulations banning the use of wild animals in circuses. This will go into effect on January 1, 2018. “The use of wild animals for entertainment purposes in circuses can no longer be permitted. This is the general view of the public at large and a position I am happy to endorse,” Creed said.

In Ireland last week, Minister of Agriculture Michael Creed <a href="http://www.thejournal.ie/animal-ban-circus-3689018-Nov2017/" target="_blank">signed regulations</a> banning the use of wild animals in circuses. This will go into effect on January 1, 2018. &ldquo;The use of wild animals for entertainment purposes in circuses can no longer be permitted. This is the general view of the public at large and a position I am happy to endorse,&rdquo; Creed <a href="http://www.thejournal.ie/animal-ban-circus-3689018-Nov2017/" target="_blank">said</a>.

Pixabay

(via IFL Science and One Green Planet)

Other countries including Romania, Iran, and the Netherlands have established similar bans on the use of wild animals in circuses, but the U.S. has yet to enforce such legislation nationwide. Still, this growing trend is very promising for animals across the world.

Trending Now

Pup Loses Its Mind When It Sees Its Owner After Three Long Years Apart

Trending Now

What This Guy Found Inside A Vending Machine Definitely Isn't Your Typical Snack

Load another article