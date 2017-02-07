18 Ingenious Classroom Hacks Every Teacher Has To See

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

I used to be a teacher, so I understand just how hard educators work.

They all want the best for the students they teach. Sometimes it's the little organizational things that really get them down, though. Managing 30+ students at a time and keeping an organized classroom can be a total nightmare. That's why we set out to find the best teacher hacks to make your life easier if you go out there and do great work for kids of all ages every day!

1. Contact paper or laminated circles can make the perfect dry erase board right on students' desks.







2. Need a space to hang backpacks? A row of carabiners should do the trick.

3. Many teachers buy their own supplies, so making them last longer can save money, too.







4. For each group of desks, a cubbie station to store supplies and other objects will keep things neat and tidy.

5. Some students finish their tasks earlier than others. Give them a job to do with this jar of tasks.







6. Command hooks are a great way to store supplies, too.

7. Prevent confusion by assigning each student a number and then spinning the wheel.







8. Prevent crowding by placing numbered dots on the ground where you want students to stand in line.

9. If anyone needs to reach you, they'll know exactly where you are with this chart.







10. A permanent pencil holder will help students keep track of them. (They always seem to disappear into thin air!)

11. So. Many. Papers. Know where they go and what to do with them by staying organized.







12. Felt on the bottom of chairs will save the floors from being scratched and make way less noise. Win-win.

13. Flag your own pencils so students don't walk off with them.







14. Kick bands are a new way for kids to release energy instead of stomping their feet or kicking another desk.

15. Younger students will appreciate this reminder of how to tell time. The leaves are genius!







16. Keep track of homework by assigning each student a number and a clothespin. You'll be able to see right away who didn't do their work.

17. Not only will this help students, it'll help the teacher know what to focus on for next week.







18. Avoid the dreaded question "What did I miss?" and have assignments for each period in an easy-to-find folder.

