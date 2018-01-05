Ad Blocker Detected

Astute Kid Hilariously Turns A Harmless Riddle Into A Dark Observation About Life

JANUARY 5, 2018  —  By Sarah Jewel  
We all know that kids say the darndest things.

Usually, though, we expect them to say some pretty silly stuff. If you spend a day with a 1st grader, you're bound to laugh, as elementary school Bret Turner knows all too well. To keep their minds working, he puts up a "Puzzle of the Week," a light-hearted way to keep them sharp.

Turner got way more than he bargained for with his latest puzzle, though, and he took to Twitter to share his student's surprisingly deep response.

Twitter / @bretjturner

Twitter / @bretjturner

Twitter / @bretjturner

Twitter / @bretjturner

Twitter / @bretjturner

Twitter / @bretjturner

(via BoredPanda)

It just goes to show that kids are often thinking about more important topics than a lot of us give them credit for. Do you have any crazy stories about something "grown up" you heard a child say? Sound off in the comments.

