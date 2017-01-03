Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

They Cut One Thing Out Of Their Lives And They Look Completely Different -- Wow!

JANUARY 3, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
SCIENCE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

In the U.S. alone, there are over 100 deaths per day as a result of illicit drug use and drug overdose.

Hard drugs such as meth, cocaine, heroin, and hallucinogens can be incredibly addictive, and once you get hooked, the thought of quitting becomes more and more distant. In 2011, more than 20 million people in America over the age of 12 suffered from some form of addiction. Of those 20 million, only about 3 million sought medical help.

The addicts that do actively seek treatment are often able to completely turn things around and add years onto their lives. Below, check out some amazing before-and-after pictures that show the incredible transformations that users underwent after they put down drugs for good.

As part of their Change Is Good campaign, The Watershed recovery center encouraged people to share photos of their dramatic transformations.

As part of their Change Is Good campaign, <a href="https://www.thewatershed.com/blog/change-is-good/" target="_blank">The Watershed</a> recovery center encouraged people to share photos of their dramatic transformations.

Facebook / The Watershed

The response they received was more than they could have ever imagined.

The response they received was more than they could have ever imagined.

Facebook / The Watershed

So many recovering addicts wanted to share their transformations as a way to show those who are struggling with addiction that clean living is possible.

So many recovering addicts wanted to share their transformations as a way to show those who are struggling with addiction that clean living is possible.

Facebook / The Watershed

This woman not only feels healthier, but she looks happier, too!

This woman not only feels healthier, but she looks happier, too!

Facebook / The Watershed

Jarrett kicked his drug habit and started eating healthier. He is now the man he always knew he could be.

Jarrett kicked his drug habit <em>and </em>started eating healthier. He is now the man he always knew he could be.

Facebook / The Watershed

This woman is nearly unrecognizable now.

This woman is nearly unrecognizable now.

Facebook / The Watershed

After saying goodbye to her addictions, this woman is living her best life.

After saying goodbye to her addictions, this woman is living her best life.

Facebook / The Watershed

Read More: You'll Never, EVER Try Drugs Once You See These 15 Photos

Many former addicts find that without drugs standing in their way, they are much more alert and aware of their surroundings.

Many former addicts find that without drugs standing in their way, they are much more alert and aware of their surroundings.

Facebook / The Watershed

From bedridden and strung out to smiling for the camera -- what a transformation!

From bedridden and strung out to smiling for the camera -- what a transformation!

Facebook / The Watershed

After many difficult years, Melissa is now the best version of herself possible.

After many difficult years, Melissa is now the best version of herself possible.

Facebook / The Watershed

This man's sobriety is giving him something to grin about.

This man's sobriety is giving him something to grin about.

Facebook / The Watershed

With a new outlook on life, this woman was able to learn to love herself.

With a new outlook on life, this woman was able to learn to love herself.

Facebook / The Watershed

Former addict Kiley reached her breaking point when she realized her body was shutting down and that she was dying. But look at her now!

Former addict Kiley reached her breaking point when she realized her body was shutting down and that she was dying. But look at her now!

Facebook / The Watershed

Read More: These 10 Before-And-After Photos Show What Happens When You Quit Drinking

After more than three years of sobriety, Austin is enjoying a healthy, addiction-free life.

After more than three years of sobriety, Austin is enjoying a healthy, addiction-free life.

Facebook / The Watershed

To see more amazing transformations, head over to The Watershed's Facebook page. And be sure to share these incredible photos with your loved ones to show them that anyone can turn their life around.

Trending Now

Watch This Disturbing Video Of A Woman Going Through Animal Testing Procedures

Trending Now

This One Simple Thing Could Help You Fight Off Colds And Infections Better

She Saved Thousands Of Children By Hiding Them In Suitcases, But You've Likely Never Heard Of Her

This Dark Cloud In The Sky Almost Looks Magical...But It's Just Thousands Of Birds

She Thought Her Daughter Got A Mosquito Bite, But It Was Much More Dangerous

Cancer Patient Wins Free Pizza For A Year And Does Something Amazing With His Prize

This Sweet Dog Was Barely Alive When She Was Rescued -- Wait 'Til You See Her Now!

Check For This Ingredient Before Feeding Your Dog Peanut Butter -- It Could Kill Them

Move Over, Human! This Dog Wants His Turn On The Sled Right Now

They Were Having Car Trouble When They Opened Up The Hood And Found This Nightmare

People Are Posting Pictures Of Their Pets Before And After Being Called A Good Boy

The 10 Healthiest ‘Human Foods’ You SHOULD Be Feeding Your Dog -- Who Knew?

You'll Want To Remember These 10 Stories Of Parents Absolutely Killing It In 2016

This Dad Was Having Rough Time Until One Woman's Act Of Kindness Changed All That

If You're Looking For An Adventure, This Underground Trampoline Park In An Abandoned Mine Is Perfect

This Igloo Is Smoking For A Reason That Will Make You SO Jealous

Load another article