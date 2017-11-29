What In The Sweet Unholy Hell Is This Clear Pumpkin Pie And Why Did It Happen?

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Why is it that in life whenever we have something good, people have to take it too far and ruin it?

And I don't care what anyone says. Pumpkin pie is THE dessert of the holiday season. Our favorite fall gourd is great after Thanksgiving dinner and even follows many into Christmas. But while we've come to love and cherish pumpkin pie as we know it, one restaurant has turned the entire dish into a transparent mess.

Back in September, Chef Simon Davies, chef de cuisine at Chicago's Alinea restaurant, first took to Instagram to unveil his latest creation: the clear pumpkin pie.

But it wasn't until the owner of Alinea shared another post of this jello-like pie that it really took off online.

Supposedly this monstrosity tastes exactly like the original but I'm skeptical because look at it.

While the crust and whipped topping are the same we've come to know and love, Davies has noted that the filling of the pie is made with distilled pumpkin.

Speaking to Food52, Davies stated, "The filling is made from a distillation of cooked pumpkin, sweetened condensed milk, cinnamon, clove, and ginger…We distilled the base in a rotary-evaporator. This process boils the liquid at a low temperature under pressure and creates a clear distillate...We have always used distillations on the menu at Alinea."

Love it or hate it, clear pumpkin pie is slated to remain on the restaurant's menu for the remainder of pumpkin season.

(via Slate)

If you can't see the filling, then it has no calories, right? While I can see how some people might enjoy this new twist on a holiday classic, I think I'll stick to my old, orange standby.

