Here's How To Make That Stuffy Nose Go Away ASAP

FEBRUARY 12, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
SCIENCE


The worst part about having a cold is being unable to breathe.

I've grown up with allergies and have always been prone to illnesses that affect my breathing. It's awful to suffer through a cold when all you want to do is clear your sinuses.

But now, thanks to this life hack video by Prevention Magazine, you can breathe easy again -- instantly!

They demonstrate two methods, so if one doesn't work for you, you still have another option.

video-player-present

This video is so useful!

