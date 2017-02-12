Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

The worst part about having a cold is being unable to breathe.

I've grown up with allergies and have always been prone to illnesses that affect my breathing. It's awful to suffer through a cold when all you want to do is clear your sinuses.

But now, thanks to this life hack video by Prevention Magazine, you can breathe easy again -- instantly!

They demonstrate two methods, so if one doesn't work for you, you still have another option.

video-player-present

This video is so useful! Be sure to share these hacks with your loved ones to keep them happy and healthy during cold season.