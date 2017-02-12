The worst part about having a cold is being unable to breathe.
I've grown up with allergies and have always been prone to illnesses that affect my breathing. It's awful to suffer through a cold when all you want to do is clear your sinuses.
But now, thanks to this life hack video by Prevention Magazine, you can breathe easy again -- instantly!
They demonstrate two methods, so if one doesn't work for you, you still have another option.video-player-present
