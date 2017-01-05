Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

When I wake up every morning, I want to look my best.

We've all got beauty tips and tricks we use on a daily basis and I love sharing these with my friends and comparing our routines. There are a ton of ideas that I had never heard of before, and some are so, so clever. Here are 18 of the most useful beauty hacks out there right now that will help you step your makeup game way up!

1. Foundation too thick? Add a little bit of moisturizer or facial oil.

If you've managed to get a tan, you can also add liquid bronzer to make your too-light foundation just right.

2. Coconut oil is great for removing waterproof mascara and other water-resistant makeup. Olive oil works, too!