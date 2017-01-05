Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

18 Clever Beauty Hacks To Make Your Morning Routine The Absolute Best

JANUARY 5, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

When I wake up every morning, I want to look my best.

We've all got beauty tips and tricks we use on a daily basis and I love sharing these with my friends and comparing our routines. There are a ton of ideas that I had never heard of before, and some are so, so clever. Here are 18 of the most useful beauty hacks out there right now that will help you step your makeup game way up!

1. Foundation too thick? Add a little bit of moisturizer or facial oil.

Foundation too thick? Add a little bit of moisturizer or facial oil.

Flickr / Shawn Campbell

If you've managed to get a tan, you can also add liquid bronzer to make your too-light foundation just right.

Read More: Ladies, Stop Doing These 15 Things -- They're Bad For Your Appearance

2. Coconut oil is great for removing waterproof mascara and other water-resistant makeup. Olive oil works, too!

Coconut oil is great for removing waterproof mascara and other water-resistant makeup. Olive oil works, too!

Flickr / Meal Makeover Moms

Trending Now

He Had Surgery And Started Feeling Pain Years Later -- Here's What Doctors Found

Trending Now

This Mall Was Once The Largest In The World, But It's Now Long Forgotten

Working Out Is Good For You And All...Until It's Really Not

This Is A Traveler's Worst Nightmare -- A Bed Bug Infestation On A Long Bus Ride

They Were Having Car Trouble When They Opened Up The Hood And Found This Nightmare

If You Think The Only Witch Trials Took Place In Salem, You'd Be Mistaken

Watching Her Take The Slowest Trip Ever Down A Slide Will Leave You In Stitches

She Thought Her Daughter Got A Mosquito Bite, But It Was Much More Dangerous

Surveillance Footage Shows Dance Instructor Mercilessly Beating Kindergarten Student

Woman Dies While Live-Streaming On Facebook And No One Does Anything

Uber Driver Overhears A Strange Conversation And Stops A Child Sex Trafficking Ring

This Precious Pup Lost Her Leg After Protecting Her Home From Armed Robbers

Check Out These Transformations Of Former Addicts Who Sought Out Treatment

This Cave In Vietnam Is The Largest In The World And It's Absolutely Spectacular

According To Science, This Is The Best Age To Have Kids...It's Later Than You Think

16 Hilarious Dogs That Really, REALLY Love When Their Humans Come Home

Load another article