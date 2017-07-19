Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Hikers Could Have Easily Been Killed If They'd Been Any Closer To This Cliff's Edge

JULY 19, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
OMG
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

I live in a place that gets very little rain, so when it comes, it's celebrated.

But it can also be very destructive. Heavy rain can result in flooding and it can destabilize the ground in a major way. Mountains can be particularly vulnerable, as people found out recently in China.

Heavy rains for several days created a crack in a cliff face more than 65 feet long. They evacuated the 10 houses at the foot of the mountain, but when they got close to the edge, they didn't realize just how unstable this chunk of earth was.

Watch the incredible moment that this huge cliff goes tumbling down hundreds of feet to the road below.

OMG! That's so insane. I'm so glad no one got hurt. Share this natural phenomenon with people you know who will be totally blown away.

Trending Now

Don't Think Animals Can Sense Pregnancy? This Video Might Change Your Mind.

Trending Now

Just One Contact Lens Alone Can Irritate Your Eye. This Lady Had Dozens In Hers.

Load another article