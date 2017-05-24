At first glance, Clinton Road in West Milford, New Jersey, doesn't really look like anything special, but the stories surrounding the road have convinced many that it's a hotspot for paranormal activity.
Running about 10 miles through woodlands from Route 23 near Newfoundland to Upper Greenwood Lake, the narrow two-lane highway has earned quite a reputation for being home to strange and frightening happenings like witch, Satanist, and Ku Klux Clan gatherings. Some claim to have seen ghosts or other unexplained creatures while driving on the road -- one cyclist even found a dead body there in the early 1980s.
It is no surprise, then, that a number of spooky legends are associated with this lonely stretch of highway.
One little boy is said to haunt a bridge over Clinton Brook after drowning in the water below. You might even see him if you place a quarter in the middle of the road at midnight or have the coin returned to you.
Other ghostly figures have been seen there as well. Some are dressed in strange clothing and stare at those who witness them, then disappear.
One person even claimed to have encountered two park rangers while camping with friends near Terrace Pond, only to realize they had died in 1939.
Drivers have told stories of being chased by trucks or floating headlights that disappear at the end of the road. Another said they saw a girl who crashed and died while driving her Camaro in 1988.
Some swear they've seen strange, unidentifiable creatures resembling monkeys, hellhounds, and everything in between.
