Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Is The Face Of Someone Who Just Avoided Death By Mere Inches

SEPTEMBER 22, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Whether or not you believe in guardian angels, you have to admit that there are certain moments where their existence seems totally plausible -- like the time this man was nearly impaled by a falling branch.

On August 31, he narrowly avoided serious injury or even death after stepping outside to take his dog for a walk in Memphis, Tennessee. He'd brought an umbrella because of the heavy storm, and shortly after opening it, he was startled by a noise and began to duck for cover.

His security camera recorded him slipping in the mud and falling to the ground, where less than a second later, a tree branch fell and missed him by only a few inches.

(via Daily Mail)

I'd definitely be thanking my lucky stars if I were him. I'd probably need a change of underwear as well.

Giphy

Trending Now

These Elephants Went To Some Desperate Measures To Escape Angry Villagers

Trending Now

This Mom Figured Out Something So Weird About Her Kids When She Brushed Their Hair

Load another article