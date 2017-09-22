This Is The Face Of Someone Who Just Avoided Death By Mere Inches

Whether or not you believe in guardian angels, you have to admit that there are certain moments where their existence seems totally plausible -- like the time this man was nearly impaled by a falling branch.
On August 31, he narrowly avoided serious injury or even death after stepping outside to take his dog for a walk in Memphis, Tennessee. He'd brought an umbrella because of the heavy storm, and shortly after opening it, he was startled by a noise and began to duck for cover.
His security camera recorded him slipping in the mud and falling to the ground, where less than a second later, a tree branch fell and missed him by only a few inches.
I'd definitely be thanking my lucky stars if I were him. I'd probably need a change of underwear as well.