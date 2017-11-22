A Child Ran Into The Street And The Footage Will Make You So Tense

Though responsible parents always teach their children to look before crossing the road, some kids forgo that advice because they don't understand the deadly consequences.
One little boy in Høyanger, Norway, was nearly killed back in June after getting off a bus and running into the street without checking for traffic. A truck had been speeding toward him in the opposite lane and came shockingly close to slamming into the child. It's a miracle it didn't.
Truck driver Tor Bjørn Kyrkjebø caught the whole incident on his dash cam, and he's sharing it to warn children about the dangers of busy roads.
