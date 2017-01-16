Ad Blocker Detected

This Clown Motel Is Just As Creepy As It Sounds. Yikes!

JANUARY 16, 2017  
Matthew Derrick
Coulrophobia is the severe fear of clowns, and it's estimated to plague nearly 12 percent of the U.S. population.

Many believe that this phobia didn't exist on such a large scale until the release of Stephen King's thriller "It." Since then, several creepy and murderous clowns have appeared in movies and television, and a string of killer clown attacks in 2016 certainly didn't help matters.

If you happen to suffer from coulrophobia, you probably try your best to avoid all things clown. But the brave people who choose to spend a night in this roadside motel are doing just the opposite.

Meet the Clown Motel, located in the small mining town of Tonopah, Nevada. It's truly one of a kind.

Yelp / Hilary S.

Owned by Bob and Deborah Perchetti, this clown-infested motel has been in operation for over 20 years.

Yelp / Lisa P.

Every inch of the property is covered in clown figurines, dolls, and other memorabilia.

Flickr / Will Keightley

