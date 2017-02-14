Ad Blocker Detected

This Simple Photo From A New Dad Speaks Volumes About Co-Parenting

FEBRUARY 14, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

Dads don't babysit, they parent.

Truer words have never been spoken, yet there are still many in our society who think dads are doing something special when they change a diaper or wipe a snotty nose. While moms are expected to do all this and more, dads are praised for the smallest of tasks. What gives?

After beating testicular cancer last year, Imgur user avidclimber and his wife finally conceived a son. Now that he's a dad, he's committed to co-parenting. Recently, he shared a photo of what that looks like in real life.

He said, "Real men take care of their baby while mommy takes as many naps as she needs. She's been through an ordeal! Suck it up guys and be her dream husband!"

Imgur / avidclimber

Bravo! Dads everywhere could learn a thing or two from this guy. Be sure to share this awesome photo with the parents you know.

Giphy

