This Co-Sleeping Mom Just Opened Up About Finding Her Son Dead

DECEMBER 16, 2016  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
I can remember as a young child crawling into my parents' bed and curling up with them when I found it hard to sleep at night.

There was always something so nurturing and comforting about having my parents close to me in slumber that just couldn’t compare to sleeping in my own bed.

This same notion is shared by many parents of babies who want to keep their children as close to them as humanly possible, thus the co-sleeper crib was born. Many of them attach directly to your existing bed and provide parents with a worry-free way to check on their children throughout the night.

But as one unfortunate mother found out, the practice comes with its fair share of devastating pitfalls.

When Amanda Saucedo awoke in the middle of the night to her one-month-old son, Ben, fussing in his co-sleeper, the mother quickly removed her infant from his crib to feed him before falling back asleep.

Facebook / Amanda Saucedo

By the time her alarm had gone off at 8 a.m. Saucedo made a gruesome discovery. Ben laid lifeless in her bed surrounded by a small pool of blood. The tiny infant was pale and his nostrils were curled down.

Twitter / infowe

In that moment, something clicked inside Saucedo’s head that she would never get to snuggle with her son again, and he was never waking up from this eternal sleep. An autopsy found there were no signs of suffocation or being smothered in his sleep. His death was ruled an accidental asphyxiation.

Facebook / Amanda Saucedo

Saucedo calls the day she lost her son the day from hell. Two years after Ben’s tragic death, she has dedicated her life to educating parents about sleeping with their young children through her non-profit Benny Bears.

Facebook / Amanda Saucedo

She still deals with a large amount of guilt associated with her son’s death and she often wonders if her son might still be alive today had he been sleeping by himself rather than in bed with her.

Facebook / Amanda Saucedo

As a way of moving past her grief, Saucedo created a video highlighting the good times she shared with her son.

video-player-present

(via Daily Mail)

This poor grieving mother is left with a lifetime of "what ifs," since she may never know if her infant's sleeping situation was the cause of his death. Share this story with the new parents in your life as they try to navigate parenthood.

