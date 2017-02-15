Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Mom's Children Were Taken Away From Her Just Because She Was Co-Sleeping

FEBRUARY 15, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Among the many debates about parenting, co-sleeping raises age-old questions without fail.

There are many examples of instances where co-sleeping has resulted in injury or death, especially if the children are very small. Many doctors and professionals warn against it, but the truth is that over 80 percent of parents co-sleep sometimes. One mom is paying the ultimate price, however, after a judge has ruled that her children should be placed for adoption after she refused to heed professional advice about co-sleeping.

The unnamed mother had been warned about co-sleeping when her older child was a baby, but she continued to do so even when her second child was born. Both are under the age of four.

Read More: She Delivered Her Baby Early To Make Sure Her Husband Could Hold Their Baby Once

The youngest boy was seen with bruises on his body appearing from unintentional injuries related to co-sleeping. Even so, both parents continued after social workers asked them to stop.

Now, at the direction of a judge, the two boys have been taken from the home and placed up for adoption.

The judge said he took such extreme measures because the mother ignored professional advice for years and believed that "only she knew best."

(via Kidspot)

Read More: 15 Things Parents Wish They'd Known About Birth And Raising Babies Beforehand

This seems like a difficult situation for everyone involved. What do you think about the judge's decision? Share this story to start the conversation with parents you know.

Trending Now

Those 'Farm Fresh' Eggs You Bought? Yeah, They've Been On The Shelf For A While Now

Trending Now

The People At This Gas Station Had No Idea They Were Living And Working Above A Bomb
Submit Content

Load another article