Among the many debates about parenting, co-sleeping raises age-old questions without fail.

There are many examples of instances where co-sleeping has resulted in injury or death, especially if the children are very small. Many doctors and professionals warn against it, but the truth is that over 80 percent of parents co-sleep sometimes. One mom is paying the ultimate price, however, after a judge has ruled that her children should be placed for adoption after she refused to heed professional advice about co-sleeping.

The unnamed mother had been warned about co-sleeping when her older child was a baby, but she continued to do so even when her second child was born. Both are under the age of four.

The youngest boy was seen with bruises on his body appearing from unintentional injuries related to co-sleeping. Even so, both parents continued after social workers asked them to stop.

Now, at the direction of a judge, the two boys have been taken from the home and placed up for adoption.

The judge said he took such extreme measures because the mother ignored professional advice for years and believed that "only she knew best."

This seems like a difficult situation for everyone involved. What do you think about the judge's decision? Share this story to start the conversation with parents you know.