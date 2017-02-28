This looks like a scene from "The Night of the Living Dead," only the zombie is a cobra and it's hunting three tiny kittens instead of humans.

The shocking footage was captured by a young girl in Southeast Asia. As the deadly cobra batters the window, the kittens have no idea how much danger they are in. The family shared the video with their government to warn others about the dangers of local snakes.

A spokesperson for the Sultan of Brunei said, "The family wants to help people to remember not to leave their windows open or to have trees and plants near them. This makes it easy for snakes to get inside and can be dangerous." Yikes!

If not for a brave human with a large stick, this could have ended very differently!

I'm glad that I don't live in a place where I have to worry about cobras coming through my window! Be sure to share this crazy footage with anyone you know who is scared of snakes.