This Baby Died With Cocaine In His System, But Police Aren't Doing Anything

Jordan Groombridge was only three months old when he suddenly died, and the circumstances surrounding his death are unbelievable.

One night in April 2016, his 29-year-old mother, Emine, was sleeping in her bed with the infant boy and her three-year-old son, Alfie. When the Kent, England, resident tried to wake Jordan up in the morning, he was warm, but completely unresponsive. Paramedics couldn't revive him, and he was pronounced dead within the hour.



What's incredibly disturbing is that an investigation revealed that traces of cocaine were found in Jordan's system. During a hearing, consultant pediatric pathologist Dr. Liina Palm said that he could have ingested it through breastfeeding or another way, but that it couldn't be identified as the cause of his death.







Both Emine and the baby's father, 28-year-old Kieron Groombridge, denied using drugs. But according to Christopher Morris, an assistant coroner, "Emine said words to the effect that she had done this that it was her fault."







The couple reportedly had an argument the night before Jordan's death, and Kieron stayed the night at his cousin's house. When he came home the next morning, he found Emine holding the unresponsive baby and called an ambulance.

Now police say they aren't taking any further action.

Some doctors have suggested that Jordan died from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and that he shouldn't have been sleeping in the same bed with his parents.



(via Daily Mail)



