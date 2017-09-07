Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Don't Tell This Bird She Can't Have Donuts Unless You Want Some Serious Sass

SEPTEMBER 7, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Remember when you were a kid and got caught with snacks you weren't supposed to be eating?

Well, you were probably a little afraid of how your parents would punish you. This cockatoo, on the other hand, isn't ashamed at all about stealing a piece of her owner's donut.

Life for Jersey the umbrella cockatoo hasn't always been very sweet. She used to live in an abusive home, where she developed a habit of plucking out her own feathers due to stress. But after being rescued by Marlene Mc'Cohen, Jersey is happy (and seriously sassy) in her new home.

Watch as Jersey hilariously talks back and throws a tantrum when Mc'Cohen confronts her about the stolen donut morsel.

video-player-present

It's a good thing Jersey's so cute, because her attitude sure is huge! Birds can be the funniest creatures.

Trending Now

Think Your Mother-In-Law Is Bad? Just Wait 'Til You Hear This Mom-To-Be's Story.

Trending Now

All Kinds Of Things Get Mailed, But They Were Stunned When They Saw This Package

Load another article