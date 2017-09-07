Don't Tell This Bird She Can't Have Donuts Unless You Want Some Serious Sass

Remember when you were a kid and got caught with snacks you weren't supposed to be eating?

Well, you were probably a little afraid of how your parents would punish you. This cockatoo, on the other hand, isn't ashamed at all about stealing a piece of her owner's donut.

Life for Jersey the umbrella cockatoo hasn't always been very sweet. She used to live in an abusive home, where she developed a habit of plucking out her own feathers due to stress. But after being rescued by Marlene Mc'Cohen, Jersey is happy (and seriously sassy) in her new home.

Watch as Jersey hilariously talks back and throws a tantrum when Mc'Cohen confronts her about the stolen donut morsel.

It's a good thing Jersey's so cute, because her attitude sure is huge! Birds can be the funniest creatures.