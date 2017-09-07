Don't Tell This Bird She Can't Have Donuts Unless You Want Some Serious Sass

Remember when you were a kid and got caught with snacks you weren't supposed to be eating?
Well, you were probably a little afraid of how your parents would punish you. This cockatoo, on the other hand, isn't ashamed at all about stealing a piece of her owner's donut.
Life for Jersey the umbrella cockatoo hasn't always been very sweet. She used to live in an abusive home, where she developed a habit of plucking out her own feathers due to stress. But after being rescued by Marlene Mc'Cohen, Jersey is happy (and seriously sassy) in her new home.