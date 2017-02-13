What Doctors Saw In This Poor Guy's Ear Will Make You Nauseous

If a cockroach crawled into my ear, I would probably scream hysterically and drop dead. This guy did the next logical thing and sprayed it with insecticide.

A 60-year-old man from China says that a roach infiltrated his ear on January 31. While trying to remove it with his finger and an earwax scoop, he accidentally jammed it deeper into his ear canal. In a panic, he sprayed insecticide into his ear, killing the roach instantly.

Why would a roach burrow into an ear in the first place? His doctor explained, "Cockroaches tend to move towards warmer locations, so they will always go indoors during winter. The sticky earwax also has a mild odor, which is the cockroaches' favorite." Excuse me while I go vomit.

The roach was dead, but after three days, the man still couldn't get it out. Finally, after his ear began to swell, he visited a specialist.

Read More: What Crawled Out Of This Woman’s Head Is Proof That Life Is Awful

It should go without saying, but if a roach crawls into your ear, skip the insecticide and go straight to a doctor. According to a commenter who works in a U.S. emergency room, this kind of thing happens more than you'd think!

That's enough internet for me today -- I have a serious case of the heebie-jeebies! Make sure to share this video with anyone you know who is terrified of roaches.

Giphy