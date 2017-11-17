This Coffee-Pouring Brain Teaser Is Confusing Everyone, But Can You Solve It?

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It may be the caffeinated fuel that gets most of us through every single work day, but this coffee conundrum has left numerous Twitter users scratching their heads.

Twitter user @_herbeautyxo posted a coffee brainteaser in which a jug of Joe is poured into a system of pipes leading to four separate coffee cups. Each pipe leads to a different numbered cup, but which coffee cup will fill up first?

You might want to grab a second mug of the stuff before jumping into this brainteaser.

Let’s see who’s brain works 😭 who gets coffee first ? 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/CqCtIeKVsJ — Purp 💜 (@_herbeautyxo) November 9, 2017

Some people thought the answer was a no-brainer, but boy were they wrong.

4...9....7.....5 in that order — Rγαη Fυgαζí 🇱🇨 (@HALFyute) November 9, 2017

While others thought this puzzle was nothing more than a trick question.

Wouldn't they all get it at the same time — Pablo Freshcobar🌊🌴 (@wxvybaby) November 9, 2017

A few people tried to look at the problem with a bit of logic.

4 it has the most direct access — Deborah 🙋🏾 (@debbrownsimon) November 10, 2017

While others took a total (double) shot in the dark.

But before long, one responder gave the correct answer after noticing one important design flaw that others had overlooked.

Only number 5 will get coffee. It's not possible for ghee others to get coffee. Look at the red marks. pic.twitter.com/XQQdT66h28 — Shot My Shot (@Popalop718) November 11, 2017

Based on the highlighted diagram, it becomes abundantly clear that cup five is the only possible answer. The other three pipe systems are blocked off, unable to allow the flow of coffee to reach their coffee cups.

If I'm being totally honest, I thought the answer was cup number four until I continued scrolling through the comments and was let in on the secret. How did you do? Did you guess correctly on the first try, or should you have brewed another pot before taking a crack at it?