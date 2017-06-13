Could You Live Inside A Coffin? In A Way, These People In Hong Kong Already Are

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

One of the most satisfying achievements of any young adult is moving out of your parents house and getting a place of your own.

Unfortunately, in order to keep things within your specific budget, you may not be able to afford a ton of square footage. Living in cramped city apartments is par for the course for thousands of young people worldwide.

But no matter how cramped the apartments in the U.S. appear, nothing can compare to the subdivision units in Hong Kong that are more commonly known as “coffin cubicles” or “cage homes.”

The names says it all. Cage homes are small rooms that are just barely large enough for a bed.

According to the Society for Community Organization, nearly 100,000 people call these cramped apartments home.

Just 10 years ago, these “coffin cubicles" were made almost entirely out of wire mesh.