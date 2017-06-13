Could You Live Inside A Coffin? In A Way, These People In Hong Kong Already Are

One of the most satisfying achievements of any young adult is moving out of your parents house and getting a place of your own.
Unfortunately, in order to keep things within your specific budget, you may not be able to afford a ton of square footage. Living in cramped city apartments is par for the course for thousands of young people worldwide.
But no matter how cramped the apartments in the U.S. appear, nothing can compare to the subdivision units in Hong Kong that are more commonly known as “coffin cubicles” or “cage homes.”