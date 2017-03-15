Ad Blocker Detected

He Wanted To Hurt His Wife But What He Did To Pull It Off Destroyed An Entire Family

MARCH 15, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
OMG

Last month, police officers responded to a domestic dispute at the home of 48-year-old Randall Coffland. On Friday, March 10, they returned to a grisly scene. Coffland had murdered his twin daughters, committed suicide, and shot his wife, purposely leaving her alive to "suffer."

Family murder-suicides, otherwise known as "familicides," are all too familiar to anyone who watches true crime television or listens to podcasts like Sword and Scale. Although less common than other types of murders, they strike particular fear into people's hearts. What would drive a loved one to inflict death, pain, and suffering on their own family?

Reportedly, Coffland wanted his estranged wife to "suffer." While police were called to their Illinois home a month earlier, no crime had been committed at that time. In retrospect, Coffland had been displaying many of the signs attributed to familicide, including jealousy, a controlling nature, and gun ownership.

A word of warning -- the facts and audio to follow are distressing.

Before wounding his wife, Coffland shot and killed their twin daughters, Brittany and Tiffany. One was found in her bed, while the other was on the couch. They would have turned 17 years old on Tuesday, March 15.

Facebook / Girl Talk women empowerment

Then, Coffland shot his wife, Anjum, in the leg before turning the gun on himself. In the 9-1-1 audio he can be heard telling her, "I want you to live and suffer like I did."

Facebook / Cheryl A. Frank

