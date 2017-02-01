Ad Blocker Detected

An Expert Claims This Common Ailment Among Babies Isn't Real

FEBRUARY 1, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Sarah Gzemski

Babies who cry often and for long periods of time are often diagnosed with colic.

Specifically, babies who cry at least three hours per day for more than three days a week for three or more weeks meet the criteria for colic. The term was coined by an American pediatrician over four decades ago. Some estimations say that somewhere between 20% and 40% of babies in Western cultures suffer from colic. One parenting expert, however, is saying that colic isn't an ailment at all, and that there's a way to stop babies from crying.

Sarah Ockwell-Smith claims there is "no such thing" as colic and says we need to figure out why babies are crying so much.

Getty Images

Many babies, she says, are not being held enough. Parents refrain from holding their children all the time because they worry about creating bad sleeping habits, but in the process, they make their babies feel less secure.

Getty Images

She notes that in Japan, for example, babies often sleep with parents for the first few months of life, leading to calmer and better sleep for them.

Ockwell-Smith believes that holding babies more does not negatively impact their future sleep habits. Instead, it will strengthen them.

She also offers hope to parents suffering with a fussy baby, saying that most infants grow out of this phase after a few months.

(via HerFamily)

What do you think? Should parents be holding their children more? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and make sure to share this with all the new parents in your life.

