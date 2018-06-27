Colon Cancer Survival Rate Is 92% When Caught Early – Don’t Ignore These 5 Early Warning Signs

Cancers have a way of striking when we least expect them to because they come with symptoms that are very similar to other symptoms that will be experienced. Colon cancer is one of the most common causes of death and that is because the symptoms are similar to the symptoms of illnesses that are typically treated with over the counter medications.

There are five symptoms in particular that we are going to need to watch out for.



1. Excessive weight loss

If you are someone who is suddenly losing a great deal of weight? This could be a sign that you experiencing the onset of colon cancer. Don’t make the mistake of assuming that the weight loss that is taking place is the product of a garden variety illness without taking the time to visit a trusted physician first.

2. Gas or abdominal pain

Secondly, any sharp pains that start to take place in the abdomen area must be treated with the proper care immediately. If the pain continues to occur on a consistent basis, a doctor will need to treat it to make sure that it is not a sign of colon cancer. Our stool samples must also be closely monitored. Blood in the stool is a telltale sign that we could be at risk of a colon cancer diagnosis.

3. Blood in the stool or constipation

Bloody stool is often a sign that a tumor that exists within the area has been torn and this is something that needs to be addressed immediately. Constipation can also be to blame for these problems and it is also a symptom of colon cancer that goes ignored. There is no situation where you should not be consulting your doctor if you start to experience constipation that worsens over time.

4. Anemia

Anemia is one of the most crucial things to look out for when you are trying to get out in front of a colon cancer diagnosis. Anemia tends to manifest itself in a number of ways that we must watch out for. Weakness and heart palpitations are the signs that we must pay closest attention to. Genetic factors that cause colon cancer can also vary from person to person and should be paid close attention.

5. Constipation

Blockages in the colon or rectum can make it more difficult to pass your bowels. As tumors grow larger, they can cause obstructions in one section or multiple sections of the tract, and may or may not cause pain. If you experience constipation suddenly or regularly, speak with your doctor.

If you have any further questions about how to remain vigilant when it comes to dealing with colon cancer, it is time that you scheduled an appointment with your trusted physician. They will be able to offer the insight that is needed in a timely manner and keep you from experiencing the downsides that are associated with such diseases.