Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

These Chicks Look Adorable, But There's A Cruel Practice Behind Their Colors

MARCH 9, 2017
LIFE

You've probably seen them before -- tiny chicks dyed bright pink and green to celebrate Easter.

And while they look precious, the dying process is not only toxic, but completely cruel. According to Don Anthony of the Animal Rights Foundation of Florida, animal rescuers all over the country are on high alert during the Easter season because so many chicks are harmed...sometimes before they've hatched.

The dye is either applied directly to the feathers or injected into the egg before it has hatched.

The dye is either applied directly to the feathers or injected into the egg before it has hatched.

Flickr / Omar Chatriwala

Read More: She Abused This Poor Pony For Laughs Online And She's Not Even Being Punished!

While many farmers have grown to reject the process over the years as dyed chicks have fallen out of fashion, some will still follow through with it if enough people ask.

While many farmers have grown to reject the process over the years as dyed chicks have fallen out of fashion, some will still follow through with it if enough people ask.

Flickr / Matthew Harrigan

The outcome may look cute and festive, but the process can be brutal to such tiny chicks. Don't believe me? Just check out the video below.

video-player-present

Trending Now

One Boy And His Father Couldn't Believe Their Eyes When They Dug This Up

Trending Now

This New Film Not Only Adds Diversity, But It Honors A Very Special Man As Well
Submit Content

Load another article