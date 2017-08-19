Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Here's What Happens When Coloring Books Are Subjected To The Twisted Minds Of Adults

AUGUST 19, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Remember those fun coloring books you had as a kid?

So many people still love them even after growing up that there are tons made specifically for adults. However, some have no problem drawing in the ones created for children. They just add their own sick and twisted personal touch. Whether they're depicting adult content, gruesome murders, or other disturbing scenes, one thing's for sure -- most of these 20 corrupted coloring book pages are probably best kept away from little kids.

1. Some Disney characters just want to watch the world burn.

Some Disney characters just want to watch the world burn.

Reddit / airwrecka91

2. If you can't beat 'em, kill 'em all with fire -- right, Cersei?

If you can't beat 'em, kill 'em all with fire -- right, Cersei?

Reddit / CrayonsForBrains

3. Puppy's not feeling so cuddly.

Puppy's not feeling so cuddly.

Reddit / TraCity

4. "Now my prince will never leave me."

"Now my prince will never leave me."

Reddit / sirenide

5. When you see it...

When you see it...

Reddit / TraCity

6. "Only during the weekends does Joe feel like his true self."

"Only during the weekends does Joe feel like his true self."

Reddit / BoredPony

7. "How The Grinch Stole Attention at Christmas."

"How The Grinch Stole Attention at Christmas."

Reddit / zenzizenzizenzike

8. He's always watching, kids.

He's always watching, kids.

Reddit / azogburzum

9. Superman is too fabulous for all of us.

Superman is too fabulous for all of us.

Reddit / Arctaos

10. You didn't really think she was that innocent, did you?

You didn't really think she was that innocent, did you?

Reddit / lolipoops

11. When you take glamour shots on the toilet.

When you take glamour shots on the toilet.

Reddit / ohjooguys

12. Tickle Me Elmo? More like Trip Me Out Elmo.

Tickle Me Elmo? More like Trip Me Out Elmo.

Reddit / color_me_bpd

13. I gotta say, the second version looks so much cooler than the original.

I gotta say, the second version looks so much cooler than the original.

Reddit / BigBadDog

14. You know you were wondering...

You know you were wondering...

Reddit / -insert_pun_here-

15. Who'd choose flowers over brains, anyway?

Who'd choose flowers over brains, anyway?

Reddit / BourbonFox

16. This is what happens when Pooh doesn't get his honey.

This is what happens when Pooh doesn't get his honey.

Reddit / BigBadDog

17. "Tommy knew as long as he outran his friend, he would live."

"Tommy knew as long as he outran his friend, he would live."

Reddit / BoredPony

18. Poor Bambi.

Poor Bambi.

Reddit / BigBadDog

19. Maybe you should just give her shoes back, buddy.

Maybe you should just give her shoes back, buddy.

Reddit / CrayonsForBrains

20. Aren't these little rascals adorable?

Aren't these little rascals adorable?

Reddit / Courtgerm

(via BoredPanda)

To be honest, I'd probably be coloring all the time if more books had pages like these. Which of these freaky creations was your favorite?

Trending Now

The Audience Cried When This Singer Told Them What Her Family Was Dealing With

Trending Now

This Broadway Star Picked A Child From The Audience And His Talent Didn't Disappoint

20 Cats Doing What They Do Best And Cracking Everyone Up In The Process

Here Are Some Of The Horrific Ways Our Furry Friends Have Been Used In War

She Couldn't Find A Babysitter During Class, So The Professor Made A Sweet Offer

This Duo's Individual Singing Voices Are Bizarre And Definitely Unexpected

These Frightened Elephants Learned That Sometimes The Best Way Out Is Through

Adorable Video Of Dogs Befriending An Otter Will Brighten Your Entire Day

Her Tiny Dog Escaped The Backyard. What Happened To Her Made The Family Sick.

Your Risk For Certain Diseases Could Have A Lot To Do With When You Were Born

This Pint-Sized Speed Demon Has Dad Help Him Put The Pedal To The Metal

You Probably Didn't Know These Weird And Funny Facts About Our Founding Fathers

Toddlers And Trampolines May Not Mix For This Terrifying Reason

The Sitter Said The Baby Was Burned In The Bath, But That Doesn't Explain His Wounds

What Andrew Jackson Did To Native Americans Proves He Was A Terrible Human Being

There Are Lots Of Myth About How We Learn, And Your Kids' Teachers May Believe Them

Load another article