Watching This Massive Pup Get Comfy With Dad Is Basically The Cutest Thing Ever

After a long day at work, all most of us want to do is come home and plop ourselves down on the couch to watch our favorite shows.
And while this sounds like a quiet way to unwind, those of us with fur babies at home know better than to expect unwinding to be a solo endeavor. As soon as you walk through the door, your favorite four-legged family members are eager to greet you and follow you over to the couch. And in most cases, there’s plenty of room for Fifi or Fido to join you for a nice “Petflix and chill" session. But when your dog happens to be the size of a pony? Well, that's a different story.