What This Brave Girl Said In Front Of Her Church Resulted In Them Cutting Her Off

Though we live in a very progressive time, some people still feel it's necessary to hide who they are because of how they might be treated by others who don't agree with their lifestyles.
Savannah, a 12-year-old girl from Utah, however, didn't want to mask the part of herself she's come to accept and love, so in June 2016, she came out to her parents as a lesbian -- and they turned out to be very supportive. A few months later, she made the brave decision to tell fellow members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
"I had a feeling like I should come out to the church," Savannah said. "I came out to all of my family and I just wanted to do something more." Though the church's policies about gay individuals are well known -- they welcome members with same-sex attractions but condemn them for acting on those feelings -- Savannah still wanted to share how she feels with her congregation.