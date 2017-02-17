Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

As part of your “lather, rinse, repeat” routine, you’re probably all too familiar with the benefits of conditioning your hair.

Hair conditioner can help hydrate your hair and keep it feeling silky smooth. But did you know you can use it for more than just hair health? Like most products on the market, conditioner is also incredibly useful around the house and as a beauty aid.

So to help find a use for those hotel-size samples you swiped during your summer vacation or to burn through that crazy stockpile you have going on, here are 18 uses for conditioner that will make everyday life a heck of a lot easier.

1. Quit paying outrageous dry cleaning bills and clean your delicates at home by mixing a tablespoon of conditioner into a sink full of room temperature water. Let your clothing soak for a few minutes, rinse, and then air dry.







Read More: You'll Be Amazed By What You Can Do Around The House With Aluminum Foil

2. Next time you wash your makeup brushes, add a dollop of conditioner to the water to keep bristles soft and flexible.







3. Apply a small amount of hair conditioner to your cuticles to soften the skin before pushing them back.







4. Soak a shrunken sweater in a bucket of water mixed with a tablespoon of conditioner. As the sweater begins to soften, stretch it back to its original size.







5. Grease your squeaky door hinges with conditioner as a simple WD-40 alternative.







6. Add great-smelling conditioner to a spray bottle of water in a 1:9 ratio and use it as a fabric refresher.







7. Sticky zipper? Grease up the zipper track with conditioner.







8. Instead of washing your clothes with fabric softener, dampen a washcloth with conditioner and throw it into your dryer to soften all your linens.







9. Use conditioner to make that dreaded bandage peel-off much less painful.







10. Forget shaving cream! A thick conditioner is a great skin-softening alternative.







11. Use conditioner as a lubricant to safely remove an ill-fitting ring.







12. Squirt conditioner in a clogged drain and run hot water to dislodge the blockage.







13. Okay, this is cheating, but you don't just have to use it when your hair's wet! If you deal with horrible frizz, smooth a light conditioner over the ends of you dry hair.







14. Apply a thin layer of conditioner to your tools to keep them rust-free.







15. Safely remove eye makeup after a long day of work by applying a small amount of conditioner to your eyelids using a cotton ball and wiping it away.







16. Hand wash your underwear and lingerie with a dab of conditioner to keep your unmentionables soft and comfy.







17. Apply conditioner to your leather boots to protect them from salt and snow.







18. Buff your stainless steel appliances with a rag and some conditioner to have them sparkling in just a few minutes.







(via BuzzFeed)

Read More: A Duvet Cover Can Be Super Annoying...Unless You Know This Genius Trick

Share this post if you're about to condition your life away!