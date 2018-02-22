When One Woman Gave Her Courage, This Girl Totally Crushed It On The Dance Floor

Sometimes we all require a little push in order to show the world what we're really capable of.
And that's exactly what Kassy Webb did when she noticed Jayden Bartels dancing on her own in the corner of a crowded dance floor. But after a little pep talk, Webb persuaded Bartels to take to the center of the floor and show everyone what's she's capable of, and boy did she deliver.
Bartels' busy feet make me dizzy just watching her, but man does she have some killer moves.
I saw this girl hesitantly dancing on the baseline and told her go show these dudes wassup and join in and she KILLED THIS SHIT 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/fDhpP66IrU— Kassy (@kassyyywebb) February 18, 2018