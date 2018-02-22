Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

When One Woman Gave Her Courage, This Girl Totally Crushed It On The Dance Floor

FEBRUARY 22, 2018  —  By Matt Davidson  
ENTERTAINMENT
Matt Davidson
See more stories..

Matt Davidson

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Sometimes we all require a little push in order to show the world what we're really capable of.

And that's exactly what Kassy Webb did when she noticed Jayden Bartels dancing on her own in the corner of a crowded dance floor. But after a little pep talk, Webb persuaded Bartels to take to the center of the floor and show everyone what's she's capable of, and boy did she deliver.

Bartels' busy feet make me dizzy just watching her, but man does she have some killer moves.

But Bartels' talents don't include just dancing. She's also a Youtuber and an aspiring actress. Check out her Twitter page to keep up with all the happenings of this talented kiddo.

Trending Now

What These Two Sound Like Singing Together Is The Opposite Of What You'd Expect

Trending Now

This Helicopter Crash Ended Up Being Really Bad News For One Unfortunate Elk

Load another article