When You Turn This Faucet On, The Funniest Thing Happens

A faucet's job isn't that hard. You turn it on, water comes out, badda bing, badda boom. Somehow, though, this one got a bit confused along the way.

When I first saw this video, I thought it was being played in reverse, but nope. This faucet has totally gone rogue and decided to do the exact opposite of what everyone expects. The only explanation I can think of is that maybe it was thirsty? Hopefully, a plumber had a better idea!

Go home, faucet. You're drunk.

video-player-present

Read More: Watch What This Silly Horse Did After He Approached A Teeny-Tiny Obstacle

Seriously, what in the heck causes this? If you know, be sure to tell us in the comments below. And don't forget to share this homeowner's nightmare with your family and friends!