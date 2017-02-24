When You Turn This Faucet On, The Funniest Thing Happens

A faucet's job isn't that hard. You turn it on, water comes out, badda bing, badda boom. Somehow, though, this one got a bit confused along the way.
When I first saw this video, I thought it was being played in reverse, but nope. This faucet has totally gone rogue and decided to do the exact opposite of what everyone expects. The only explanation I can think of is that maybe it was thirsty? Hopefully, a plumber had a better idea!
Go home, faucet. You're drunk.video-player-present
