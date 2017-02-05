Ad Blocker Detected

She Put Contact Paper Down On Her Floor And I Can't Believe The Beautiful Results

FEBRUARY 5, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

If you thought contact paper was just for lining drawers, think again. With these 15 DIY projects, you can spruce up just about any room in the house without breaking the bank.

Thanks to Pinterest, I have about a million home decorating ideas that I can't afford. While I might not be able to build a swimming pool out of pallets or turn a bowling alley into a table, I can definitely drop $5 on a roll of contact paper. The results of these simple, cheap DIYs are way more beautiful than I ever would have imagined. Follow the links in each heading for instructions!

1. It's hard to believe that this stunning tabletop is nothing more than marble contact paper.

It's hard to believe that this stunning tabletop is nothing more than <a href="http://www.tagandtibby.com/blog/2016/3/31/faux-marble-tabletop-tutorial" target="_blank">marble contact paper</a>.

Tag&Tibby

Read More: These 24 Stunning Tiny Homes Will Make You Crave A Simpler Life

2. If you want to start small, though, you can use the same paper to turn tin cans into adorable planters.

If you want to start small, though, you can use the same paper to turn tin cans into <a href="http://www.thehappierhomemaker.com/2016/03/faux-marble-succulent-planters/" target="_blank">adorable planters</a>.

The Happier Homemaker

3. Contact paper in the fridge? Why did I never think of this?

Contact paper in the <a href="https://thepreppyleopard.wordpress.com/2013/01/13/preppy-fridge-makeover-easiest-diy-of-your-life/" target="_blank">fridge</a>? Why did I never think of this?

Wordpress / The Preppy Leopard

4. While you're at it, you might as well cover the whole darn thing!

While you're at it, you might as well cover the <a href="http://grillo-designs.com/natashas-2-fridge-makeover/" target="_blank">whole darn thing</a>!

Grillo Designs

5. Contact paper is also a great way to add a splash of color to the back of cabinets.

Contact paper is also a great way to add a splash of color to the <a href="http://www.aloandbeholdlife.com/2012/11/operation-kitchen-cabinet-re-org.html" target="_blank">back of cabinets</a>.

a lo and behold life

6. Or, you can create a DIY backsplash! This whole project cost $35, which is what some people spend per tile.

Or, you can create a <a href="https://mygoalissimple2.wordpress.com/2011/06/08/contact-paper-tiled-backsplash/" target="_blank">DIY backsplash</a>! This whole project cost $35, which is what some people spend per tile.

Wordpress / My Goal Is Simple

7. The inside of drawers is probably the most common place to find contact paper.

The <a href="http://www.blueeyedyonder.com/diy/diy-drawer-liners.html" target="_blank">inside of drawers</a> is probably the most common place to find contact paper.

Blue Eyed Wonder

8. But why just settle for the inside when you can decorate the edges?

But why just settle for the inside when you can <a href="http://chelseylifeanddesign.blogspot.com/2013/10/bedroom.html" target="_blank">decorate the edges</a>?

Blogspot / Bright & Bold

9. Or cover an entire dresser for a brand-new look?

Or cover an <a href="http://www.mysweetsavannahblog.com/2011/04/contact-paper-miracle.html" target="_blank">entire dresser</a> for a brand-new look?

My Sweet Savannah

10. Maybe this washing machine makeover will motivate you to do laundry. Maybe.

Maybe this <a href="http://grillo-designs.com/washing-machine-makeover/" target="_blank">washing machine makeover</a> will motivate you to do laundry. Maybe.

Grillo Designs

11. Nothing says "my door is better than yours" like contact paper triangles.

Nothing says "my door is better than yours" like <a href="http://tamalikainenparketti.blogspot.co.uk/2010/09/teippileikki.html" target="_blank">contact paper triangles</a>.

Blogspot / Netta-Natalia Löytynoja

12. No shades? No problem! Contact paper provides privacy while allowing natural light to shine through.

No shades? No problem! Contact paper provides <a href="http://biggerthanthethreeofus.com/contact-paper-window-cling/" target="_blank">privacy</a> while allowing natural light to shine through.

Bigger Than The Three Of Us

13. If you have a boring, white room, try cutting polka dots out of contact paper. Adorable!

If you have a boring, white room, try cutting <a href="http://www.insideways.com/2013/08/polka-dot-bathroom-reveal.html" target="_blank">polka dots</a> out of contact paper. Adorable!

insideways

14. Or give the kids a place to let their creativity run wild by covering a whole wall with chalkboard contact paper.

Or give the kids a place to let their creativity run wild by covering a whole wall with <a href="http://www.underthesnowballtree.com/2016/01/04/chalkboard-vinyl-wall/" target="_blank">chalkboard contact paper</a>.

Mom Made Magic

15. By now, you're basically a contact paper expert, so why not redo your kitchen floors? No one will believe that you picked up this "hardwood" for $10 at the craft store!

By now, you're basically a contact paper expert, so why not <a href="http://www.hometalk.com/26279125/apartment-friendly-faux-wood-floors-with-contact-paper" target="_blank">redo your kitchen floors</a>? No one will believe that you picked up this "hardwood" for $10 at the craft store!

hometalk

Read More: It Looks Like A Normal House, But It's Actually Made Entirely Of...Newspaper!

If you get tired of your contact paper, just heat it up with a hair dryer and peel it right off! And don't forget to SHARE these awesome ideas with your friends and family.

