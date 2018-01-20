Ad Blocker Detected

Contractor Tells A Story That Proves Rich People Can Buy Their Way Out Of Anything

JANUARY 20, 2018  —  By Matt Davidson  
ENTERTAINMENT
Matt Davidson
Matt Davidson

Working as a contractor, while the clients and projects may change, most of the day to day work can become somewhat routine.

At the heart of the job is attempting to craft and perfect the assignments to meet your client's list of wants and needs. But in some cases, clients can be more tiresome than the work itself.

Kevin thought he had seen and heard it all during his 35 years as a contractor, but a recent trip to one customer's house proved to be nothing short of a telenovela. It starts with finding some young people passed out in the house and ends with Kevin gaining power of attorney over the client's property. At one point, he even has a gun pulled on him! It's a wild ride, so suit up.

When Kevin arrived at his client's home, he was caught off guard when four cars were parked in the driveway, despite the homeowners vacationing in Europe.

Twitter / kiddicusmaximus

As it turns out, this was only the beginning of Kevin's day from hell. Keep reading to see how things unfold:

Twitter / kiddicusmaximus

Twitter / kiddicusmaximus

Twitter / kiddicusmaximus

Twitter / kiddicusmaximus

Twitter / kiddicusmaximus

Twitter / kiddicusmaximus

Twitter / kiddicusmaximus

Twitter / kiddicusmaximus

Twitter / kiddicusmaximus

Twitter / kiddicusmaximus

Twitter / kiddicusmaximus

Twitter / kiddicusmaximus

Twitter / kiddicusmaximus

Twitter / kiddicusmaximus

Twitter / kiddicusmaximus

Twitter / kiddicusmaximus

Twitter / kiddicusmaximus

Twitter / kiddicusmaximus

Twitter / kiddicusmaximus

Twitter / kiddicusmaximus

Twitter / kiddicusmaximus

Twitter / kiddicusmaximus

Well that escalated quickly. I guess the client's son thought while that while Dad's away, he would play, but unfortunately Kevin the contractor put a wrench in the gears. I'm guessing Kevin wished he had called in sick that day!

