Drivers Noticed A Convertible With A Toddler In The Back...Standing Up In The Seat!

FEBRUARY 11, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
In the U.S., it is required that all children under the age of five remain in a car seat or use a booster seat until they are tall enough or old enough to properly fit into a seatbelt.

As one truck driver proves in this roadside video, apparently laws like these don’t exist in New Zealand (or people just don't obey them). As the man followed a red convertible down a busy highway, he quickly noticed a small child -- not much older than two -- hanging over the back of the car, standing on the back seat.

When he drove up, he discovered something even more terrifying: an adult woman, one would assume is the kid’s mother, sitting in the backseat completely unfazed by her young child’s dangerous stunt.

video-player-present

What was this woman thinking? Share this video as a reminder that car safety laws are put in place for a reason!

