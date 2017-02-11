Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

In the U.S., it is required that all children under the age of five remain in a car seat or use a booster seat until they are tall enough or old enough to properly fit into a seatbelt.

As one truck driver proves in this roadside video, apparently laws like these don’t exist in New Zealand (or people just don't obey them). As the man followed a red convertible down a busy highway, he quickly noticed a small child -- not much older than two -- hanging over the back of the car, standing on the back seat.

When he drove up, he discovered something even more terrifying: an adult woman, one would assume is the kid’s mother, sitting in the backseat completely unfazed by her young child’s dangerous stunt.

What was this woman thinking? Share this video as a reminder that car safety laws are put in place for a reason!