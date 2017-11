While some people look forward to their Thanksgiving dinners every year, others dread the day and wish they could avoid it altogether.

Besides the sometimes nightmarish interactions with less-than-friendly family members, there's a ton of effort that goes into preparing all the food -- especially the turkey. But if cooking the bird the regular way isn't enough of a challenge for you, here's how you can skip the oven and make things way more difficult for yourself.

With just a light bulb and some DVD-R discs (and a few other objects), you too can cook your turkey with a lot of unnecessary extra work.

video-player-present

Call me old fashioned, but I'll stick to using my oven this Thanksgiving. This definitely gets points for creativity, though!