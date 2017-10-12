Kids Often Think Their Parents Are Lame, But These Photos Prove Some People So Wrong

Parents are often stigmatized as embarrassing and uncool by their kids.

While that description isn't always inaccurate (just remember the last time you rolled your eyes at one of your dad's jokes), it definitely doesn't apply to every mom and dad. Just take these parents, for example. While we can't say much about who they are now, we can say with absolute confidence that back in the day, they were pretty awesome people. Here's all the proof you need!

1. "Me looking up to my fighter pilot dad in the late 1980s."







2. "My mom and dad on their wedding day - 1980."







3. "My mom working at NASA, 1974."







4. "My mom in Moscow 1975. From all the stories she's told me about her travels, I wouldn't be surprised if she was a spy."







5. "My dad in Saudi Arabia in the '70s working as a US military contractor diving in the Red Sea."







6. "My dad being infinitely cooler than I'll ever be. (1980)"







7. "Mom's 'garden' 1980s."







8. "Late 1960s, my dad."







9. "My mother skateboarding barefoot in California in 1974."







10. "My dad skateboarding at Hyde school 1982. I think he was cooler than me."







11. "48 beers and a unicycle. My dad in the early '80s."







12. "My dad teaching math in Southern California."







13. "My dad, taken for Surfer Magazine. Peru, 1977."







14. "I found a photo of my dad cooking a barbecue on top of a moving submarine."







15. "My dad sculpting a bust of my mom 1980s."







16. "So I was going through some old photos and I found this. My dad holding Magic Johnson and looking incredibly badass while doing it."







17. "My dad's first car, a 1939 Ford. He bought it with his own money that he earned farming (and drove it daily). He was 11 when he bought it, so this photo was taken in 1948."







18. "My mom skating with a broken wrist in the late 70s."







19. "I present my dad. He wasn't famous, but his moves were pretty cool (1977)."







20. "My mom at 16 years old with her Camaro in 1975."







21. "A friend of my father's, telling off a Klan member. Auburn AL, 1985."







22. "My dad in the '70s doing what he loves. Father to 4 boys. More man than myth or legend."







(via BoredPanda)

Well, it's confirmed -- these people are way cooler than I'll ever be. Their kids must be so proud.