This Woman Was Just Murdered By A Neo-Nazi. One Cop's Response Is Infuriating.

AUGUST 14, 2017
LIFE

Last weekend, anti-racism demonstrators stood together to protest against a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

White nationalists, neo-Nazis, and members of the Ku Klux Klan had gathered to protest the city’s plan to tear down Confederate monuments, including a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. When they were met by counter-protesters, tensions grew high and things quickly grew violent enough that Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency. Police also eventually told the crowds to disperse.

During the protest, a gray Dodge Challenger, driven by 20-year-old Nazi sympathizer James Alex Fields Jr. from Ohio, plowed through a group of counter-protesters.

Twitter / McSpocky™ 👽 🖖‏

Nineteen people were injured and 32-year-old Heather Heyer was tragically killed in the crash.

Twitter / (((DuneMyThang™)))

Shockingly enough, on a news article covering the crash, Springfield police officer Conrad Lariviere commented about how he loved what happened.

Shockingly enough, on a news article covering the crash, Springfield police officer Conrad Lariviere commented about how he loved what happened.

Mass Live via Facebook

To reiterate, Lariviere, who is supposed to protect and serve civilians, wrote, "hahahaha love this" in response to the heartbreaking and disturbing events captured in the footage below.

video-player-present

(via Mass Live and Vox)

After receiving backlash about his comments, Lariviere told MassLive, "never would I want someone to get murdered. I am not a racist and don't believe in what any of those protesters are doing. I'm a good man who made a stupid comment and would just like to be left alone."

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri says the department has launched an investigation into the comments. In light of such tragic events, it's important that we strive to be kind and watch what we say, and that includes what we write on the internet. We send our condolences to Heather Heyer's loved ones during this difficult time.

