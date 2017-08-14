This Woman Was Just Murdered By A Neo-Nazi. One Cop's Response Is Infuriating.

Last weekend, anti-racism demonstrators stood together to protest against a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
White nationalists, neo-Nazis, and members of the Ku Klux Klan had gathered to protest the city’s plan to tear down Confederate monuments, including a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. When they were met by counter-protesters, tensions grew high and things quickly grew violent enough that Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency. Police also eventually told the crowds to disperse.
During the protest, a gray Dodge Challenger, driven by 20-year-old Nazi sympathizer James Alex Fields Jr. from Ohio, plowed through a group of counter-protesters.
Nineteen people were injured and 32-year-old Heather Heyer was tragically killed in the crash.
Shockingly enough, on a news article covering the crash, Springfield police officer Conrad Lariviere commented about how he loved what happened.