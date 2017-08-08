When A Cop Noticed A Man In Need, He Turned It Into A Teaching Moment For His Kids

For parents, many normal, everyday moments can be turned into life lessons for their kids.

When a Sheriff's Deputy from Louisiana recently came across a man who could probably use his help, he didn't think twice before taking the opportunity to offer his assistance. He wanted to make sure his children would learn from him and grow up wanting to help others as well.

Captain Cortrell Davis was with his 12-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son when he saw an elderly man mowing his lawn.







Davis is passionate about giving back to his community, so he decided to ask if he could take over cutting the grass. The man happily obliged.







He wanted to set a good example for his children, and doing this simple chore for someone else definitely did.







Learn more about this kind cop by checking out the video below.

Even doing the tiniest things for others can have a great impact in the long run. Here's hoping those who see his good deed are inspired to pay it forward.