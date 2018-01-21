Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

What This Cop Just Had To Do While On Duty Definitely Isn't In His Job Description

JANUARY 21, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Police officers are used to chasing and wrangling criminals every day, but huge snakes? Not so much.

Well, that's exactly what Officer Joseph Cabrera of the Pembroke Pines Police Department found himself doing while responding to an emergency call on January 11. A nearly 13-foot-long Burmese python had been spotted on a Florida road near U.S. Route 27, and Cabrera was the lucky officer tasked with nabbing the large reptile.

Surprisingly enough, this wasn't Cabrera's first time wrestling with a giant snake. He was called out to collect another 13-foot python in April 2017.

Surprisingly enough, this wasn't Cabrera's first time wrestling with a giant snake. He was called out to collect another 13-foot python in April 2017.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

Watch as Cabrera does his best to apprehend the offending python, which was later picked up by a licensed python remover.

Here's the big guy himself.

(via Daily Mail)

I'm sure Cabrera would agree that there's never a dull moment when you're working as a police officer. Kudos to him and the other officers for removing the python safely without harming it.

Trending Now

He Doesn't Use Photoshop, But This Makeup Artist Still Makes His Clients Look Way Younger

Trending Now

Wildlife Lovers Rescue Goat Trapped Between A Rock And A Hard Place

Load another article