It's Easy To Forget What This Celeb Has In Common With People Banned From The U.S.

To become the comedian we all know and love, James Corden worked his way up from relatively humble beginnings.

The British-born figure is known for serving as the current host of CBS’s "The Late Late Show," where his popular segments such as "Carpool Karaoke" have delighted millions of viewers from all across the globe.

When not dedicating time to his talk show career, Corden can be found immersing himself in every aspect of the entertainment business. Along with starring in movies and television shows, Corden has found time to win himself a Tony Award for his performance in “One Man, Two Guvnors,” as well as produce, write, and star in the hit British comedy “Gavin & Stacey.”



And that requires a lot of traveling between the U.S. and his original home in the U.K. This clip shows a typical day at the airport.

Corden, like so many U.S. residents, is an immigrant.

Using his reach as a public figure, he has taken a stand against President Trump's recent executive order preventing refugees, immigrants, and even Green Card holders from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the States. If he can travel freely, why shouldn't everyone else be granted the same opportunity?

Regardless of politics, basic human rights are basic human rights. Be sure to share this important message with everyone you know.