These People Just Caught Their Neighbor's Corgi Doing Something Hilarious

Callie Schenker is used to seeing her neighbor's dog roaming around on her property in Halfway, Missouri.

In fact, he regularly sneaks into her house through the doggie door and helps himself to her dogs' food. What the 22-year-old caught the corgi doing on February 1, however, definitely wasn't expected -- but it sure was hilarious! As she pulled into her driveway that night, Schenker noticed the pup again...sitting right on top of her pony, Cricket.

But the best part came when Cricket started trotting away, giving the corgi one of the funniest pony rides Schenker has ever seen.

WATCH: A woman was shocked to discover her neighbor's Corgi was sneaking onto her property at night and... riding her pony?

Something tells me this wasn't the pup's first rodeo. Excuse me while I go die of laughter.