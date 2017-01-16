Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

When this adorable husky pup was hungry but his owner was nowhere in sight, this pooch took matters into his own paws.

You might even say he was hangry, as the dog ultimately took out his frustrations out on a nearby couch. After tearing apart the side of the couch into a million tiny pieces, he decided to quite literally dig in. He chowed down on fabric and stuffing until he got himself stuck in a very tricky situation.

The poor pup can't even look his owner in the eyes!

video-player-present

Read More: ‘Guilty’ Dogs May Be Considered Cute Or Funny, But Here’s What That Look Means

Hopefully he learned his lesson. Share this if you've ever been hangry and can sympathize with this naughty pup.