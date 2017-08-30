Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Watch The Heartbreaking Moment A Mother Confronts The Man Who Killed Her Son

AUGUST 30, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Dealing with the loss of your child is horrible enough without having to come face-to-face with the person responsible with their death. Worse still is when your child's killer is his own father.

Grieving mother Ana Estevez broke down in tears while in court speaking out against her ex-husband, Aramazd Andressian Sr., following the murder of their five-year-old son. Aramazd Andressian Jr. was murdered by his father as an act of revenge in order to get back at his estranged wife. The boy was last seen alive while leaving Disneyland with his dad back in April.

On the day his son was first reported missing, Andressian Sr. was found passed out in his car after it had been doused in gasoline. At that time he claimed to be unaware of his child’s whereabouts and was quickly released by police.

On the day his son was first reported missing, Andressian Sr. was found passed out in his car after it had been doused in gasoline. At that time he claimed to be unaware of his child&rsquo;s whereabouts and was quickly released by police.

Youtube / Inside Edition

The father was later discovered running off to Las Vegas, by which point he had dyed his hair and shaved his beard to avoid recognition.

The father was later discovered running off to Las Vegas, by which point he had dyed his hair and shaved his beard to avoid recognition.

Youtube / Inside Edition

Andressian would later reveal to police that his son’s body could be found in a lake in Santa Barbra County.

Andressian would later reveal to police that his son’s body could be found in a lake in Santa Barbra County.

Youtube / Inside Edition

On sentencing day in fear that emotions would boil over between the former partners, 13 court officers were hired to keep the courtroom under control.

On sentencing day in fear that emotions would boil over between the former partners, 13 court officers were hired to keep the courtroom under control.

Youtube / Inside Edition

Addressing her ex, Estevez bravely declared, "You are a failure as a father. You are a failure as a human being.”

Addressing her ex, Estevez bravely declared, "You are a failure as a father. You are a failure as a human being.&rdquo;

Youtube / Inside Edition

Andressian was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the death of his son. Learn more about the horrifying case below.

video-player-present

This absolutely breaks my heart. While I'm sure this heartbroken mother is happy that justice has been served, we cannot imagine the turmoil she'll still have to face every day. We send all of our love to her.

Trending Now

20 Kid Inventors That Will Make You Feel Like An Underachiever

Trending Now

They Thought Catching A 13-Year-Old Driver Was Bad. Then They Found This In His Car.

Load another article